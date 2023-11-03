How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

NH ‘youthful offender’ faces new charges after Upper Valley stop

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire teen flagged as a youthful offender faces drug charges after being arrested in the Upper Valley.

The Bradford Police have been on the lookout for a silver Camaro after it led police on a brief chase early last month. Then, police last week encountered the car again. After getting a warrant, police searched the car and found crack cocaine, psychedelics, and other drugs, along with cash, brass knuckles, and a gun.

The 19-year-old, who is not being identified, is facing multiple drug charges and will be in court next month.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flames consumed rk Miles on Stonecutters Way in Montpelier Wednesday evening.
Montpelier blaze destroys lumber business
Fire crews were still out Thursday morning putting out hot spots at rk Miles in Montpelier.
Investigators look for clues to Montpelier lumber yard blaze
File photo
Troopers investigate suspicious Orange County incidents
File Photo
Registration stickers no longer needed on Vt. license plates
Hussein Mohamed in Addison County Court in Middlebury Tuesday.
14-year-old murder suspect released on 24-hour curfew

Latest News

Three Brothers Pizza customers in Colchester enjoyed a free lunch Friday.
Credit union joins in national acts kindness event
Governor Phil Scott Friday announced the funding as part of the Vermont Brownfields...
$4M going to Vermont brownfield projects
Killington
Ski season kicks off at Killington
Under the policyt, out-of-state students will face a 3.5% increase.
UVM board keeps in-state tuition freeze