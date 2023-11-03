NH ‘youthful offender’ faces new charges after Upper Valley stop

BRADFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire teen flagged as a youthful offender faces drug charges after being arrested in the Upper Valley.

The Bradford Police have been on the lookout for a silver Camaro after it led police on a brief chase early last month. Then, police last week encountered the car again. After getting a warrant, police searched the car and found crack cocaine, psychedelics, and other drugs, along with cash, brass knuckles, and a gun.

The 19-year-old, who is not being identified, is facing multiple drug charges and will be in court next month.

