Orange County residents on edge over suspicious white car

EAST CORNTH, Vt. (WCAX) - Residents in parts of Orange County are scared after some say they have been followed and even run off the road by a suspicious car. Vermont State Police this week said no one has been physically threatened, but those impacted worry about their safety.

The reports of suspicious activity have centered on the communities of Corinth and Topsham.

“It is sketchy. We are very worried, we’re scared. We have no service around here so what do we do if something happens?” said

Kelsie Gregoropoulos, who grew up in East Corinth and works at the General Store. She says many of the reports came on social media about a suspicious vehicle following cars. “I did have a few friends that got followed by them and they were like, what do we do? There were some people that followed them to school.”

Vermont State Police were not available for an interview, but officials this week confirmed they are investigating three reports of suspicious activity involving a white RAV4 or Subaru Forester between October 26th and 28th. They say troopers have been conducting “high-visibility patrols” and in one instance spoke with the owner of a vehicle that had been hunting in the area with permission from the landowner.

News of the incidents has spread around Orange County. “I don’t know if it’s real. You don’t know what you hear on Facebook. But if it is real, I hope they find out who it is and put a stop to it,” said Annette Johnson of Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Gregoropoulous says she’s taking extra precautions. “When we go out now, keep doors locked, keep windows up, stay in a big group,” she said.

While police say there is no known threat to public safety, they’re still urging residents to say something if they see something

