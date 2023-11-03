Pets with Potential: Meet Berry and Snickers

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pets with Potential are two mature cats up for adoption at Homeward Bound in Middlebury.

Berry and Snickers came in together. They could be adopted separately or together.

Berry is large and in charge. He is about 12 years old and very affectionate but also appreciates his alone time.

Snickers is a big 10-year-old who enjoys slowly following you around while keeping an eye out for treats. She is currently on a diet, but is otherwise very healthy for her age.

For more information on these guys and other furry friends, contact Homeward Bound.

