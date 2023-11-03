How to help
Ski season kicks off at Killington

By Adam Sullivan
Nov. 3, 2023
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Get your skis and snowboards ready. Killington Resort is open for its 65th season.

Friday’s preview was for season pass holders and the mountain opens to the general public Saturday at 9 a.m.

This week’s colder temperatures -- combined with snowmaking -- allowed the mountain to stick to its track record of being the first resort to open in Vermont.

It comes as Killington is also prepping for the Stifel Killington Cup over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Reporter Adam Sullivan will have more on the big opening on the Channel 3 News at 5.

