Ski season kicks off at Killington

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Get your skis and snowboards ready. Killington Resort is open for its 65th season.

Friday’s preview was for season pass holders and the mountain opens to the general public Saturday at 9 a.m.

This week’s colder temperatures -- combined with snowmaking -- allowed the mountain to stick to its track record of being the first resort to open in Vermont.

It comes as Killington is also prepping for the Stifel Killington Cup over the Thanksgiving weekend.

