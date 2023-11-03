Stuck in Vt: Exploring Lakeview Cemetery with Queen City Ghostwalk
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Author Thea Lewis started Queen City Ghostwalk in 2002 and has been scaring audiences in Chittenden County ever since.
This Halloween season she has two new tour guides: Holli Bushnell is a sexton for the Burlington cemeteries, and Rebecca Ryskalczyk is a musician and composer. The duo leads an evening tour of about 30 youths and adults through Burlington’s Lakeview Cemetery.
Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger joined the spooky tour under a full moon.
