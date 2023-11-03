How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

A student is fatally shot outside a high school in Indianapolis

FILE - The teenage student was shot outside KIPP Indy Legacy School, the Indianapolis...
FILE - The teenage student was shot outside KIPP Indy Legacy School, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A student died Friday after being shot in a parking lot outside his Indianapolis high school, authorities said.

The teenage student was shot shortly before 1 p.m. outside KIPP Indy Legacy School, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

The shooter was another teenager who is not a student at the school, Lt. Shane Foley said.

The student was walking home when he was shot, KIPP Indy Public Schools said in a statement.

IMPD North District Commander Matt Thomas told reporters near the shooting scene that he was “frustrated.”

“This is absolutely unacceptable. It’s unacceptable that in the community, we’ve had conversations about youth violence all week, and this is how our week ends,” Thomas said.

Mayor Joe Hogsett issued a statement saying the “shooting of an Indianapolis teen is another example of the horrific combination of access to firearms and a failure of conflict resolution. No young person should have to worry about gun violence, let alone near a school.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flames consumed rk Miles on Stonecutters Way in Montpelier Wednesday evening.
Montpelier blaze destroys lumber business
Fire crews were still out Thursday morning putting out hot spots at rk Miles in Montpelier.
Investigators look for clues to Montpelier lumber yard blaze
File photo
Troopers investigate suspicious Orange County incidents
File Photo
Registration stickers no longer needed on Vt. license plates
Hussein Mohamed in Addison County Court in Middlebury Tuesday.
14-year-old murder suspect released on 24-hour curfew

Latest News

Stuck in Vt: Exploring Lakeview Cemetery with Queen City Ghostwalk
UVM board keeps in-state tuition freeze
This combination of photos shows Missy Elliott, from left, George Michael and Willie Nelson,...
Elton John, Olivia Rodrigo and Carrie Underwood hope to add to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame electricity
Orange County residents on edge over suspicious white car