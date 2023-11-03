How to help
SUNY Plattsburgh community celebrates life of Dr. Munk

Vladimir Munk/File
Vladimir Munk/File(WCAX)
By Alek LaShomb
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - SUNY Plattsburgh this week held special events to honor the life of biochemistry professor and Holocaust survivor Dr. Vladimir Munk, who died last month at the age of 98.

One of those events was a reading Wednesday of a new book about his life read by author Julie Canepa. There was also a screening of a documentary by local filmmakers about Munk’s return to Auschwitz three years ago.

“While the horrors of World War Two forced him to endure unspeakable violence, his willingness to share his experiences as a Holocaust survivor and his commitment to teaching the lessons of history to younger generations were a master class in true connection and education beyond the classroom, not only of suffering but of survival,” said SUNY Plattsburgh President Alexander Enyedi.

Several of Munk’s former students also spoke at a memorial service Sunday.

