Trapp Family Lodge president honored with Trailblazer Legacy Award

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A local business leader is being recognized in the outdoor recreation industry.

Johannes von Trapp launched the first cross-country ski center in the United States at the historic Trapp Family Lodge in Stowe over 50 years ago. On Thursday he was awarded the 3rd Annual U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy Trailblazer Award for being a model and mentor for outdoor recreation in the state.

“Well, you know, you work away. Two steps forward, one back. You sort of lose track of what you have done. Then, you get an award and it makes you feel great,” von Trapp said at the award ceremony at Hula in Burlington.

The Alliance says the lodge is one of Vermont’s big tourist attractions that attracts thousands of people every year.

