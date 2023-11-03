UVM board keeps in-state tuition freeze
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s another tuition freeze for in-state students who attend the University of Vermont.
The Board of Trustees approved the tuition freeze this week, which has been in place since 2019. Under the policy, out-of-state students will face a 3.5% increase.
UVM says it’s also making more Vermont students eligible to attend tuition-free under the UVM Promise, by increasing the household income threshold by 25 percent to $75,000 beginning next fall.
UVM’s current total cost of attendance in-state is $35,998.
