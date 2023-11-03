How to help
UVM board keeps in-state tuition freeze

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s another tuition freeze for in-state students who attend the University of Vermont.

The Board of Trustees approved the tuition freeze this week, which has been in place since 2019. Under the policy, out-of-state students will face a 3.5% increase.

UVM says it’s also making more Vermont students eligible to attend tuition-free under the UVM Promise, by increasing the household income threshold by 25 percent to $75,000 beginning next fall.

UVM’s current total cost of attendance in-state is $35,998.

Related Story:

UVM continues to freeze tuition for fifth straight year

