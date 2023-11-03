How to help
UVM expert shares seasonal sleep tips

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s almost time to set your clocks back an hour. And the time change could bring some sleeping struggles.

As the days get darker earlier, many people may see the return of seasonal affective disorder, also known as SAD. Symptoms can include feeling sad, losing interest in things, significant sleep changes, significant eating changes, and sometimes thoughts of death or suicide in severe cases.

In the second part of her interview, Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Dr. Kelly Rohan with the UVM Medical Center, about changing sleep patterns.

