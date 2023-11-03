How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

UVM women’s hoops rolls St. Mike’s in exhibition

Five Cats score in double figures in 82-35 win
Five Cats score in double figures in 82-35 win
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM women’s hoops team placed five scorers in double figures as they rolled St. Mike’s 82-35 in their lone exhibition game.

Malia Lenz led the way with 15, while Andjela Matic and Keira Hanson also impressed.

The Cats open the regular season Monday, November 6th when they host Miami (OH).

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flames consumed rk Miles on Stonecutters Way in Montpelier Wednesday evening.
Montpelier blaze destroys lumber business
File photo
Troopers investigate suspicious Orange County incidents
Fire crews were still out Thursday morning putting out hot spots at rk Miles in Montpelier.
Investigators look for clues to Montpelier lumber yard blaze
Hussein Mohamed in Addison County Court in Middlebury Tuesday.
14-year-old murder suspect released on 24-hour curfew
File Photo
Registration stickers no longer needed on Vt. license plates

Latest News

Five Cats score in double figures in 82-35 win
UVM women’s hoops rolls St. Mike’s in exhibition
Cats each fall by one goal Thursday
UVM women’s soccer, field hockey knocked out in America East Tournaments
CVU wins volleyball semi and boys soccer thriller to round out semifinal round
H.S. semifinals for Thursday, November 2nd
CVU wins volleyball semi and boys soccer thriller to round out semifinal round
H.S. semifinals for Thursday, November 2nd