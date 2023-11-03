UVM women’s hoops rolls St. Mike’s in exhibition

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM women’s hoops team placed five scorers in double figures as they rolled St. Mike’s 82-35 in their lone exhibition game.

Malia Lenz led the way with 15, while Andjela Matic and Keira Hanson also impressed.

The Cats open the regular season Monday, November 6th when they host Miami (OH).

