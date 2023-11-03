UVM women’s hoops rolls St. Mike’s in exhibition
Five Cats score in double figures in 82-35 win
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM women’s hoops team placed five scorers in double figures as they rolled St. Mike’s 82-35 in their lone exhibition game.
Malia Lenz led the way with 15, while Andjela Matic and Keira Hanson also impressed.
The Cats open the regular season Monday, November 6th when they host Miami (OH).
Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.