How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

UVM women’s soccer, field hockey knocked out in America East Tournaments

Cats each fall by one goal Thursday
Cats each fall by one goal Thursday
Cats each fall by one goal Thursday(ESPN+)
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine and Lowell, Mass. (WCAX) - The UVM women’s soccer and field hockey teams both saw their seasons come to an end Thursday with one goal losses in the America East Tournament.

The 6th seeded women’s soccer team was able to knock off #3 New Hampshire in a quarterfinal on Monday, but couldn’t replicate the magic at #2 Maine in Thursday evening’s semifinal. After falling behind in the opening minutes, the Cats rallied for an equalizer, with Lauren DeGroot winning the ball near midfield and slotting one underneath the Black Bear keeper in the 52nd minute.

But Maine poured the pressure on after that, outshooting the Cats 14-7 over the course of the game. On a free kick in the 90th minute, Abby Kraemer tallied for the second time in the game on a free kick that flutter down over the hands of UVM keeper Erin Murphy.

With the loss, the Cats finish their season at 10-7-1, just the tenth double-digit win campaign in program history.

Down in Lowell, the 5th seeded UVM field hockey team controlled large stretches of the game in their quarterfinal against #4 Cal, but the Cats could never put one in the back of the net. Alina Gerke poured in four shots over the course of the afternoon, but all of them missed wide.

In the 52nd minute, Bente Baekers placed a ball perfectly to Daniella Rhodes in front, and she beat Lauren Halenkamp for the only goal in a 1-0 Golden Bear victory.

With the loss, UVM completes its season at 8-10.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flames consumed rk Miles on Stonecutters Way in Montpelier Wednesday evening.
Montpelier blaze destroys lumber business
File photo
Troopers investigate suspicious Orange County incidents
Fire crews were still out Thursday morning putting out hot spots at rk Miles in Montpelier.
Investigators look for clues to Montpelier lumber yard blaze
Hussein Mohamed in Addison County Court in Middlebury Tuesday.
14-year-old murder suspect released on 24-hour curfew
File Photo
Registration stickers no longer needed on Vt. license plates

Latest News

Five Cats score in double figures in 82-35 win
UVM women’s hoops rolls St. Mike’s in exhibition
Five Cats score in double figures in 82-35 win
UVM women’s hoops rolls St. Mike’s in exhibition
CVU wins volleyball semi and boys soccer thriller to round out semifinal round
H.S. semifinals for Thursday, November 2nd
CVU wins volleyball semi and boys soccer thriller to round out semifinal round
H.S. semifinals for Thursday, November 2nd