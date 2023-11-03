UVM women’s soccer, field hockey knocked out in America East Tournaments

ORONO, Maine and Lowell, Mass. (WCAX) - The UVM women’s soccer and field hockey teams both saw their seasons come to an end Thursday with one goal losses in the America East Tournament.

The 6th seeded women’s soccer team was able to knock off #3 New Hampshire in a quarterfinal on Monday, but couldn’t replicate the magic at #2 Maine in Thursday evening’s semifinal. After falling behind in the opening minutes, the Cats rallied for an equalizer, with Lauren DeGroot winning the ball near midfield and slotting one underneath the Black Bear keeper in the 52nd minute.

But Maine poured the pressure on after that, outshooting the Cats 14-7 over the course of the game. On a free kick in the 90th minute, Abby Kraemer tallied for the second time in the game on a free kick that flutter down over the hands of UVM keeper Erin Murphy.

With the loss, the Cats finish their season at 10-7-1, just the tenth double-digit win campaign in program history.

Down in Lowell, the 5th seeded UVM field hockey team controlled large stretches of the game in their quarterfinal against #4 Cal, but the Cats could never put one in the back of the net. Alina Gerke poured in four shots over the course of the afternoon, but all of them missed wide.

In the 52nd minute, Bente Baekers placed a ball perfectly to Daniella Rhodes in front, and she beat Lauren Halenkamp for the only goal in a 1-0 Golden Bear victory.

With the loss, UVM completes its season at 8-10.

