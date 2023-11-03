VTSU student government votes ‘no confidence’ in administration

JOHNSON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State University students say they have no confidence in the school’s administration.

The Student Government Associations at four campuses Thursday voted on a no-confidence resolution saying they do not believe that the board of trustees, the VTSU president, or the vice president of business affairs, have the best interest of students in mind.

The move comes following last week’s release of VTSU interim president Mike Smith’s Optimization 2.0 plan, which calls for $12 million in savings through staff and program cuts.

“We understand that cuts need to be made throughout the system in order to return to financial stability. However, the cuts that have been made through Optimization 2.0 are not in the best interest of the students, as they include crucial student-facing personnel on each campus. As we represent each member of the student body, we are expressing to each of the parties listed above that they have failed to meet the needs of our student bodies across the Castleton, Johnson, Lyndon, and Randolph campuses,” said the SGAs in a statement.

The Castleton SGA president recused themselves because they also serve as a student trustee.

Smith stepped down this week. Nolan Atkins, the provost and vice president of academic affairs, will serve as acting president before David Bergh takes over as president on November 15.

