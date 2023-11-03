BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -The first work week of November ended on a nice note with a lot of sunshine, although the wind was pretty brisk out of the south at times. As we get into the first weekend of November, the sky will look very typical for this cloudiest month of the year (on average). But it will be mainly dry.

A weakening cold front will be moving in overnight with just a few, scattered showers, mainly in our northern areas. By Saturday afternoon, those showers should be gone, but there will still be lots of clouds around.

Sunday will start out with those clouds, but as the frontal boundary sags southward, skies will clear out by the end of the day.

The clear skies will hang around through the first part of Monday, but then another frontal system will move in late Monday into Tuesday with showers and breezy conditions.

That system will scoot through pretty quickly, so skies will clear out again for the most part on Wednesday, although it will be cooler again.

Another system will bring the chance for a few rain showers, and possible mountain snow showers, on Thursday into Friday.

Remember to set your clocks back one hour late Saturday night/early Sunday (”fall back”) as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end. As always, as you are changing those clocks, take the opportunity to also change the batteries in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors. -Gary

