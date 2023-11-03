BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Friday! It is a warmer start to our Friday morning as we wake up to temperatures in the 40s and 50s. The warmer conditions are thanks to increased cloud cover and a brisk southerly breeze. We’ll keep that southerly breeze today with a mixture of sun and clouds overhead as daytime highs climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s, so right around average for this time of year. Tonight, we’ll keep the temperatures in the 40s thanks to increasing cloud cover. Those clouds could produce a few rain showers late tonight into early tomorrow, but by daybreak, we should be mainly dry. Through the weekend we look primarily dry. Saturday will feature more cloud cover and daytime highs in the 50s. Sunday, we could see more sunshine through the second half of the day, with temperatures again in the upper 40s and 50s.

Towards next week, a frontal system will approach and wobble around through the early and middle portions of next week, bringing showery weather with it. Thursday, as temperatures fall back into the 40s, that may be cool enough to support a few snow showers, especially in the higher elevations.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to fine-tune the forecast as we go through the weekend and into next week, and we will keep you up-to-date with the latest.

Have a great weekend!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

