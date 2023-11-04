Community members gather at Battery park to call for ceasefire in Gaza

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hundreds gathered at Burlington’s Battery Park Saturday, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The rally is one of several local calls for peace since terror group Hamas attacked Israel exactly four weeks ago.

Speakers condemned President Biden’s $14.5 billion in military aid to Israel, funding what they say is a genocidal war on Palestinians.

It was a massive turnout, with locals, UVM students and people like Tam Moe from Bennington traveling across the state to rally.

“War crimes are war crimes no matter who commits them,” Moe said. “We can’t seriously consider ourselves a democracy and aid and abet crimes against humanity.”

Speakers also praised the crowd for continuing to show up for Palestinians, regardless of heritage or religion.

Recent figures estimate over 9,000 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis have been killed in the conflict.

U.S. And Arab leaders are calling on Israel to halt its attacks to allow for aid to civilians.

But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shows no sign of stopping, calling for absolute destruction of Hamas rule in the Gaza strip.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.