The Harborside Hotel debate continues

PLATTBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - Residents in the city of Plattsburgh showed up to voice their support for a Harborside Hotel Thursday, but some councilors say they’re still against the proposed project.

The current plan is to build a hotel on the Dock Street Landing area on Lake Champlain and the Saranac River. The 30-acre site is proposed to include an environmental learning center, an exercise trail, a farmer’s market area, and recreational amenities.

Ward six councilor, Jeff Moore says the location is not a good fit and is worried it won’t get completed.

Others say it would be transformational for the city and provide more housing. Moore says there is one scenario where he would support the lake-side hotel.

“I could get more behind that if we had something like a Prime development in that parking lot.”

It’s unclear when the harborside hotel development agreement will return to the council for another vote.

