How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

The Harborside Hotel debate continues

Dock Street Landing area, the proposed site for the Harborside Hotel
Dock Street Landing area, the proposed site for the Harborside Hotel(WCAX)
By Alek LaShomb
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - Residents in the city of Plattsburgh showed up to voice their support for a Harborside Hotel Thursday, but some councilors say they’re still against the proposed project.

The current plan is to build a hotel on the Dock Street Landing area on Lake Champlain and the Saranac River. The 30-acre site is proposed to include an environmental learning center, an exercise trail, a farmer’s market area, and recreational amenities.

Ward six councilor, Jeff Moore says the location is not a good fit and is worried it won’t get completed.

Others say it would be transformational for the city and provide more housing. Moore says there is one scenario where he would support the lake-side hotel.

“I could get more behind that if we had something like a Prime development in that parking lot.”

It’s unclear when the harborside hotel development agreement will return to the council for another vote.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flames consumed rk Miles on Stonecutters Way in Montpelier Wednesday evening.
Montpelier blaze destroys lumber business
Fire crews were still out Thursday morning putting out hot spots at rk Miles in Montpelier.
Investigators look for clues to Montpelier lumber yard blaze
File photo
Troopers investigate suspicious Orange County incidents
File Photo
Registration stickers no longer needed on Vt. license plates
Hussein Mohamed in Addison County Court in Middlebury Tuesday.
14-year-old murder suspect released on 24-hour curfew

Latest News

Stuck in Vt: Exploring Lakeview Cemetery with Queen City Ghostwalk
UVM board keeps in-state tuition freeze
Orange County residents on edge over suspicious white car
File image
Authorities investigate fatal fire in Stannard