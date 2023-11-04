Hartford claims first D2 field hockey title since 2009

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Hartford field hockey team claimed their first D2 state title since 2009 by downing Woodstock 2-0 Friday afternoon at UVM’s Moulton-Winder Field.

Madison Barwood and Kamryn Brower scored on either side of halftime and Paige Vielleux maintained a shutout in the win.

“Just a lot of emotions because we’ve been here many times and have never been able to pull off the win,” Barwood sai. “This year we were able to work better together and pull it all off as a team.”

“Well it’s awesome,” Brower said. “We’ve been here three times in a row, so, that’s pretty scary. But this time we brought it and we wanted it more.”

