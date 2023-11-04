High school students call for data protection laws at women in cybersecurity summit

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Behind the computer and spearheading the fight. Champlain college hosts a cyber security summit for women. Complete with panel speakers and demos, the summit hosted leaders in the industry, and high school students looking to learn the language of malware.

One hundred fifty people attended the summit. Jess Turner, the co-chair of women in cyber security council for Champlain College, along with the school arranged for industry professionals to speak with college and high school students about topics like digital forensics and human trafficking.

Students, who are actively using social media like Tik-Tok and Snapchat say they learned how easy it was for their personal information to be leaked.

“There should be more protection for minors, and maybe like lawmakers, and would like make those laws to protect minors.” said Hue Vo, a ninth-grader at Winooski High School

While this is the first women in cyber security summit at Champlain College, organizers hope that this will be a new annual event.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.