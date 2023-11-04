How to help
Joshua Pallotta Fund hosts 8th annual craft scale

Josh Pallotta Fund
Josh Pallotta Fund(WCAX)
By Jessica Tara
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - The Josh Pallotta Fund hosted their eighth annual craft and vendor sale in St. Albans from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today.

A group of veterans, family and community members of Veteran Josh Pallotta created the non-profit.

All proceeds go to support veterans and service members.

Roughly 40 craft vendors filled city hall for the event.

The goal of Josh’s house is to provide a place for active and past serving military members to come together to connect with one another.

Organizer Kristen Carpenter said the event has grown since the first year to now -- with each year bringing in more people.

“My favorite part is the vendors and the community and having everybody come together just to support them is really great and it warms my heart to see,” Organizer Kristen Carpenter said.

The Josh Pallotta fund and Josh’s House’s ultimate mission is to one day end veteran suicide.

