No reported injuries after Essex house fire

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - There are no reported injuries so far after several fire crews responded to a house fire in Essex Saturday morning.

The fire happened just off of route 15 in Essex.

Essex fire department, Colchester fire department, Williston fire department and other crews responded to the fire.

WCAX has reached out to the Essex fire department and will update you with more information on this story as we get it.

