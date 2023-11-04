PCB mitigation underway Bellows Falls Union High School

Westminster, Vt. (WCAX) - PCB remediation efforts that are underway at Bellows Falls Union High School will not be cheap. Carbon filters currently line the hallways of the high school. The auditorium and gym are still off limits. The district developed an action plan after elevated levels of PCB’s were identified in the school over the summer. That plan included outdoor classrooms and limited time in certain areas of the building. The district is expecting to be reimbursed by the state but is paying for some of the costs up front.

“I think to date we have had to spend close to 300-THOUSAND. That is mostly covered the tents, the modular, some of the testing pieces.” said Kelly O’Ryan, the B.F.U.H.S. Principal

The state covered the cost of the 100 plus carbon filters. The district is currently waiting on additional test results. State law requires Vermont school sto test of PCB’s. Currently, roughly two dozen school have recorded elevated levels.

