Sexual assault arrest in Vernon

VERNON, Vt. (WCAX) - Windham County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Norman Mallory, 77 of Vernon for a sexual assault they were alerted to on October 31st, 2023. Deputies found probable cause and Mallory was taken into custody Friday, held without bail at the Southern State Correctional Facility.

Mallory has been ordered to appear in the Superior Court of Vermont-Criminal Division-Windham Unit on Monday.

