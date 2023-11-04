How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Sexual assault arrest in Vernon

Stock photo
Stock photo(MGN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON, Vt. (WCAX) - Windham County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Norman Mallory, 77 of Vernon for a sexual assault they were alerted to on October 31st, 2023. Deputies found probable cause and Mallory was taken into custody Friday, held without bail at the Southern State Correctional Facility.

Mallory has been ordered to appear in the Superior Court of Vermont-Criminal Division-Windham Unit on Monday.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The reports of suspicious activity have centered on the communities of Corinth and Topsham.
Orange County residents on edge over suspicious white car
Fire crews were still out Thursday morning putting out hot spots at rk Miles in Montpelier.
Investigators look for clues to Montpelier lumber yard blaze
File image
Authorities investigate fatal fire in Stannard
Courtesy: Killington
Ski season kicks off at Killington
File photo
VTSU student government votes ‘no confidence’ in administration

Latest News

What-to-do Saturday, November 4
BCB Mitigation at B.F.U.H.S.
PCB mitigation underway Bellows Falls Union High School
BCB Mitigation at B.F.U.H.S.
PCB mitigation underway at Bellows Falls Union High School
MAX ADVANTAGE FORECAST 11-4-23