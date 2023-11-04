Shelburne hosts Harvest Festival to raise money for Feeding Chittenden

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - As thanksgiving approaches, people are on the lookout for extra ways to give thanks.

Shelburne vineyard and Eden specialty ciders are supporting feeding Chittenden through the harvest festival.

A little something for everyone - from wine to cheese to macaroons - all for a greater cause. The proceeds from the harvest go to Feeding Chittenden - an emergency food provider aiming to help keep local communities full.

Shelburne Vineyard CEO Eleanor Leger says they have been doing this for over 15 years and she enjoys seeing more and more people come each and every year.

“The most rewarding thing for us is the connection between what’s in your glass and the landscape that you see around. So, when you come here you get an experience but you’re supporting local farmers,” Leger said.

Founders Gail and Kenneth Albert say because of the may frost that ruined budding grapevines - to the flooding that caused major property and crop damage -- it’s important for them to give back.

“It’s my favorite because this is the time of year when people who have needs are missing out on a lot of the celebrations and this gives the food shelf an opportunity to buy turkeys,” Gail Albert said.

“Combination of us celebrating and also contributing to the community,” Kenneth Albert said.

Admission is free with a donation of non-perishable food items or cash. Attendee Stewart Levenson took a trip to the green mountain state from New Hampshire. He’s been to Shelburne on several occasions, but this is first time Levenson is visiting the vineyard ... And he was surprised about what he learned.

“There are interesting types of wines that you don’t see in very many places. They’ve done very good things with the hybrid grapes. And that’s unique in its own right,” Levenson said.

He says the festival was a treat that he wasn’t expecting.

“It’s a small vineyard on the side of the road, and yet they make some really phenomenal products,” Levenson said.

