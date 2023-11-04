Vermont’s first accessible playground opens

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Kids of all ages and abilities flocked to the state’s first universally accessible playground in Burlington this weekend.

As a mom of a child in a wheelchair, Annie Gordon is used to seeing her son, Otis, on the sidelines at recess.

But this weekend, for the first time in his life, Otis played on a playground with his fifth grade classmates.

“It was a magnificent experience watching all of these kids be able to play with us for the first time,” Gordon said with a smile. “It was a really beautiful day.”

Oakledge’s universally accessible playground was designed with kids like Otis in mind.

Debuted on Saturday, the playground features a wide family-friendly slide with a ramp, a wheelchair accessible merry-go-round, adaptive swing sets and a sensory music area.

River Shepherd of Burlington is one of dozens of kids who put it to the test.

“I really like it,” Shepherd said. “It’ll be more accessible than some other playgrounds.”

Accessibility group Oakledge For All spent years planning out the roughly $1.1 million playground.

Founder Julia Wayne said the project marks a change in the way we think about design.

“To truly take apart the traditional playground concept and reinvent it so that as many people as possible can have fun, make friends and get some healthy play outside is a paradigm shift,” Wayne explained.

Burlington Parks Foundation chair Brooke Gillman announced that Oakledge is just the first universally accessible playground coming to Burlington.

“We are establishing a Playgrounds for All, Playgrounds Forever fund with the mission to make all playgrounds in Burlington accessible forever,” Gillman said to cheers.

So far, the Parks Foundation has raised over $130,000 of their $1 million goal. Gillman says Pomeroy Park in the Old North End is next on the list and renovations will take about a year.

