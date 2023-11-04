How to help
By Dave Busch
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A weakening slow-moving cold front will bring just a few showers near the Canadian border for Saturday. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. The front will wash out Saturday evening, with morning clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine on Sunday. Highs that day will be in the mid to upper 40s. Overall, a fairly decent weekend. We go back to Standard Time 2 AM on Sunday.

Monday will be a breezy day, with mostly cloudy skies. The next system will bring showers overnight into Tuesday. Tuesday will be breezy as well. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s, with lows in the 30s and 40s. Wednesday will be dry but quite chilly, then another system will bring showers on Thursday. Friday is looking a little blustery, with scattered showers and mountain snow showers.

