High school field hockey state champions crowned at UVM
South Burlington captures division one, Montpelier goes back-to-back in division three
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After regulation wasn’t enough, the South Burlington field hockey team captured the division one crown in overtime thanks to a goal by Sawyer Bailey.
In division three, Montpelier shut out Windsor to claim the title for the second straight season.
Check out the full recaps and hear from the winners in the video above.
