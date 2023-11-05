High school soccer championships

Championship Saturday named two champions in both boys and girls soccer across Vermont.

On the girls side, Milton earned a 2-1 win over Harwood in the D2 final, while Arlington claimed the D4 trophy with a win over Leland & Gray by the same score.

For boys, Harwood defeated Rice in a double-overtime thriller, 1-0, while Winooski blanked Twin Valley to win 1-0 as well.

Check out the highlights and hear from the winners in the video above.

