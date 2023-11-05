How to help
Palace Cinema 9 in South Burlington to close

By Hailey Morgan
Nov. 5, 2023
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For all who enjoy the movie theater experience, Vermont is bidding fair well to South Burlington’s Palace 9. The theater is expected to close on November 9th. This news comes just one year after the palace re-opened from COVID. We reached out to the owner who did not show up to the interview, but movie goers are sad to see this movie theater leave.

“I’m sad, yeah, you know. I’ve been here many times. I have a lot of good memories. You know, bringing my kids here. Just going to see movies that I enjoyed.” said Arlene Sorgen of Williston.

There should be a special going away deal the last day of the theater being open.

