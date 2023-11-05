Richason sisters set to square off in season opener

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Monday’s season opener for the UVM women’s hoops team is an especially fun one for Delaney Richason and her family.

When the Redhawks of Miami come to town, Delaney will go up against her sister, Katey, in Patrick Gym. It’s a rematch from last year when the Cats’ huge comeback from an early deficit fell just short.

The two Richason sisters have played on the same team, and as opponents throughout their lives, and they say they know the stakes for this contest, but with family and friends making the trip to Burlington for the affair, there’s an extra layer of meaning behind it, too.

“I think last year was not Vermont’s most solid performance, so I think it’ll be a good redemption for us to put on a way better, more competitive game,” Delaney said. “I’m her biggest fan, and she’s my biggest fan. We’re competitive for one game, but then it’s not.”

“We played together, played against each other for so many years. It all started with the hoop in the driveway,” Katey said. “It’s funny because I know exactly how she plays, she knows exactly how I play. When we’re scouting for each other, it’s fun, too. I could tell you everything she wants to do in the game, and she could probably do the same for me.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.