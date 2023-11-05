St. Johnsbury to expand rail trail

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of St. Johnsbury will be expanding it’s portion of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail. The trail will be extended along the Passumpsic River near the Ralston-Purina building. The project is estimated to be up to $1.7 Million -- adding only 2,800 linear feet. The expansion will also include some new lighting, sidewalk and parking improvements on Bay Street. As well a some improvements to St. Johnsbury’s honking tunnel for pedestrians.

“It will be an attraction. I think people will not want to leave the rail trail until they finish that last piece of it. I am sure on the other end of the trail they probably think that they are the destination. But we want to be the destination over here so.” said St .Johnsbury Town Manager, Chad Whitehead

The town hopes to start construction next summer.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.