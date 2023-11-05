How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

St. Johnsbury to expand rail trail

By Hailey Morgan
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of St. Johnsbury will be expanding it’s portion of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail. The trail will be extended along the Passumpsic River near the Ralston-Purina building. The project is estimated to be up to $1.7 Million -- adding only 2,800 linear feet. The expansion will also include some new lighting, sidewalk and parking improvements on Bay Street. As well a some improvements to St. Johnsbury’s honking tunnel for pedestrians.

“It will be an attraction. I think people will not want to leave the rail trail until they finish that last piece of it. I am sure on the other end of the trail they probably think that they are the destination. But we want to be the destination over here so.” said St .Johnsbury Town Manager, Chad Whitehead

The town hopes to start construction next summer.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The reports of suspicious activity have centered on the communities of Corinth and Topsham.
Orange County residents on edge over suspicious white car
House fire in Essex Saturday
No reported injuries after Essex house fire
File photo
Is Vermont’s red flag law making a difference?
File image
Authorities investigate fatal fire in Stannard
Courtesy: Killington
Ski season kicks off at Killington

Latest News

In the Garden 11-5-23
MAX ADVANTAGE FORECAST 11-5-23
The Palace 9 in South Burlington to close
Palace Cinema 9 in South Burlington to close
Palace 9 Closing
What-to-do Sunday, November 5