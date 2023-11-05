What to do: Sunday, November 5

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Time now to take a look at what-to-do on this Sunday.

Feeling groovy? Foam brewers in Burlington is having an acoustic brunch. The brewery hosts both local and regional acts that span multiple genres, including singer songwriter, Americana, blues, and bluegrass. The event is free to attend.

Get ready to be inspired. Join Senator Patrick Leahy in Montpelier as he shares his experiences growing up in the states capital and his journey to the United States senate. You can hear firsthand stories and anecdotes from Senator Leahy himself, and learn about the joys, challenges, and values that shaped his career. The event is free to attend.

Looking for local and fresh produce? Make your way down to Dorset and attend the Dorset farmers’ market. All goods are producer only, meaning all produce is locally sourced, allowing you to speak with the grower directly with any and all questions. The winter farmers market is located at JK Adams in Dorset and runs through May 5 of next year, every Sunday.

