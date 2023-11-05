How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

What to do: Sunday, November 5

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Time now to take a look at what-to-do on this Sunday.

Feeling groovy? Foam brewers in Burlington is having an acoustic brunch. The brewery hosts both local and regional acts that span multiple genres, including singer songwriter, Americana, blues, and bluegrass. The event is free to attend.

Get ready to be inspired. Join Senator Patrick Leahy in Montpelier as he shares his experiences growing up in the states capital and his journey to the United States senate. You can hear firsthand stories and anecdotes from Senator Leahy himself, and learn about the joys, challenges, and values that shaped his career. The event is free to attend.

Looking for local and fresh produce? Make your way down to Dorset and attend the Dorset farmers’ market. All goods are producer only, meaning all produce is locally sourced, allowing you to speak with the grower directly with any and all questions. The winter farmers market is located at JK Adams in Dorset and runs through May 5 of next year, every Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The reports of suspicious activity have centered on the communities of Corinth and Topsham.
Orange County residents on edge over suspicious white car
House fire in Essex Saturday
No reported injuries after Essex house fire
File photo
Is Vermont’s red flag law making a difference?
File image
Authorities investigate fatal fire in Stannard
Courtesy: Killington
Ski season kicks off at Killington

Latest News

file
What-to-do: Sunday, October 29
Events to do this Saturday
What-to-do: Saturday, October 28
Events to do this Sunday
What-to-do: Sunday, October 1
Events to do this Saturday
What-to-do: Saturday, September 30