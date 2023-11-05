BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A pretty active week is on the way, with a couple of systems we’re keeping an eye on. Monday will start off partly sunny, then it will become mostly cloudy as a quick-moving clipper approaches the region. This clipper has some oomph to it, so it will be windy Monday night, roughly between 9 PM and 3 AM. The wind may gust from the south to 50 mph at times, possibly resulting in a few downed trees and power lines, and power outages. The warm front portion of the clipper will bring showers, but they won’t be heavy. Thankfully, the wind will ease up by Tuesday morning, though it will remain breezy throughout the day. The cold front will bring another round of showers during the day.

Wednesday will be an in-between day, with partly sunny skies. You’ll definitely want the coat if you have outdoor plans, as highs will be only in the 30s to maybe 40 degrees. Wednesday night will have temperatures drop off into the 20s, setting the stage for a possible icy commute Thursday morning.

Another fast-moving clipper will bring the potential for freezing rain Thursday morning, especially east of the Green Mountains. Stay tuned for the latest updates. This will change to rain during the day, then end by evening. Friday will be a bit blustery with scattered showers and mountain snow showers.

The weekend is looking OK, though chilly. Veterans Day will be mostly cloudy, then Sunday will be partly sunny. Highs will be in the 30s to low 40s, with lows in the 20s. Overall, not too bad, but keep the coat handy.

