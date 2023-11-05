BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hopefully you remembered to turn your clocks back 1 hour. Daylight Saving Time ended at 2 AM today. A decent day is on tap for today, with morning clouds giving way to mostly sunny skies for the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40s north, to the low 50s south. Tonight will be crisp, with lows in the mid 20s to low 30s.

The week is looking pretty active, though no big storms are on the way. That said, it could become quite windy Monday night. Monday will be mostly cloudy. It will become breezy with highs in the upper 40s. A quick-moving storm system will bring showers overnight. Though the showers won’t be heavy, the wind will gust from the south, possibly over 40 mph at times. Thankfully, it won’t be a long event, as the wind will slacken to breezy conditions by early Tuesday morning, though Tuesday will remain breezy. Showers will continue, especially early.

Wednesday will be an in-between day, with partly sunny skies and chilly highs in the 30s to near 40 degrees. The next system will arrive Thursday. This will have colder air with it, so while the brunt of the precipitation will be rain, it’s looking increasingly likely that it will start off as a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain during the morning, especially east of the Green Mountains. It won’t be a big storm, but it bears watching as the morning commute could be slippery.

Friday and Veterans Day will feature typical mid-November weather, with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers and mountain snow showers. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s, with lows in the 20s and 30s.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.