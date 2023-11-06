2 men charged with distributing fentanyl in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two men were arrested after federal agents seized more than 17,000 bags of fentanyl in Burlington.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Vermont says two men from Philadelphia sold drugs in the city over the last few months and used a “stash house” on Walnut Street.

Authorities say Samuel Bennett, also known as “Mellow,” was arrested at the Charlotte ferry crossing, and Talbert Hill, also known as “T,” was arrested after a brief chase in Burlington.

After a search of the Burlington apartment and a South Burlington hotel room, police say they found more than 17,000 bags of fentanyl-- or around 340 grams-- as well as nearly 200 grams of cocaine.

Both men pleaded not guilty to distributing drugs. They face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

