3 charged in Vermont drug conspiracy involving juveniles

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Federal authorities have charged three people in a drug conspiracy involving juveniles in Vermont.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Vermont says Rockylane Lewis, 33, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Aisha Davy, 36, of Springfield, Massachusetts; and Holly Howard, 49, of Brattleboro; are charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and cocaine base, and Lewis and Davy are also charged with employing juveniles to distribute drugs. Court documents say Howard is also charged with allowing her hotel room at the Rodeway Inn on Woodstock Avenue in Rutland to be used for drug deals.

They all could face up to 20 to 40 years in prison.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.