Burlington teen accused of murder won’t be allowed in school

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington parents concerned about an accused teen killer being in the classroom have gotten some answers from the district.

Hussein Mohamed, 14, of Burlington, is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Madden Gouveia, 14, of Shelburne.

Mohamed pleaded not guilty and was released on conditions putting him on a 24-hour curfew with exceptions, including to attend school. He is a Burlington High School student.

In an email update to families on Friday, Burlington Schools Superintendent Tom Flanagan said they are working on alternative educational services and cannot offer Mohamed schooling safely at BHS. Flanagan said, in part: “I want you to know that we take student safety very seriously and we have been working closely with mental health providers and the family to ensure the student and our entire educational community is safe. Part of this work is to ensure the student is receiving the appropriate educational services and care, which we cannot offer safely at their former school at this time. With that in mind, we will continue to work closely with this student and family to ensure that we can continue to offer alternative educational services in the safest way possible.”

