Champlain Housing Trust hopes record gift will help it serve community for years

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A $20 million gift to the Champlain Housing Trust this year could be transformative. The Housing Trust currently serves about 10,000 people. Now, the organization hopes the donation-- the largest in its history-- will help it serve people for many years to come.

In September, the Champlain Housing Trust received the gift from MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon’s Jeff Bezos.

Housing Trust Director Michael Monte says they hope to use the money to purchase some properties, but also to support resident services in a robust way.

“One of the things we don’t have is any ready, regular source of answers supporting residents and services and counseling and education. This is foundational for that, as one example, so, you know, we’re trying to be smart about how we do it. Some money will be expended but no, a lot of the money will go into sort of continuing to support long-term sort of opportunities that we have in front of us,” Monte said.

As the state of Vermont’s largest housing provider, CHT serves around 10,000 people with all types of needs. Some of the residents at Susan’s Place in Essex were formerly homeless.

“I’m homeless for about 16 years,” James Pocock said. “Since I’ve been here. I’ve been very stable. I haven’t been on the streets anymore. So I would say this is a very, very positive thing that was given to me.”

Pocock was one of the first residents at Susan’s Place. He says having the stability of four walls and an apartment has been an important turning point in his life.

“It’s definitely been uplifting and because of this, I used to do heavy drinking. But I’ve stopped drinking. Now here in a couple of months, I should be getting a liver transplant. And that wouldn’t have been possible without this place,” Pocock said.

CHT also supports people who want to become homeowners but quickly find themselves priced out of the market.

“Without their help with the downpayment grant, we wouldn’t have ever been able to really afford our first home, it would have taken us decades,” said Sarah Robinson, who was able to purchase her home in Burlington, and is now a board member for the Housing Trust.

Robinson is excited about the $20 million gift for the help it can give to so many who depend on CHT.

“For me and my family, Champlain Housing Trust was able to access a grant that helped us make a downpayment on our home, and then that grant stayed with the home and so we were able to feel confident that the home would stay perpetually affordable, not just for us, but for the future owners of the home,” Robinson said.

Related Story:

Champlain Housing Trust celebrates $20M gift from MacKenzie Scott

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.