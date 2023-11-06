City councilors consider new plans to protect Burlington businesses, customers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington businesses worried about crime and customers don’t want to be left out in the cold this holiday shopping season. Now, a proposal in front of the City Council addresses a decrease in consumer activity on Church Street.

Monday evening, Burlington city councilors are expected to vote to authorize $100,000 of funding to aid businesses dealing with increasing instances of crime causing them to lose customers and employees.

The proposal is split into two ideas and comes in response to growing frustrations that open drug use, violent behavior and rampant retail theft are driving businesses and consumers away, especially on the Church Street Marketplace. To help, city leaders are pitching a PR campaign to encourage shoppers to support local businesses and visit the downtown.

Safety is also on the minds of employees who work at night in Burlington. To address those concerns, some money would also be used to build better lighting between parking garages and places of employment.

Supporters for the funding claim if the issues aren’t addressed by the city in a substantial manner, we should expect to see more businesses leaving in the coming months.

Burlington business leaders say this money is vital for economic activity downtown.

“The bread and butter and most of our customers for years and years have been from the wider Chittenden County area, and we hear from a lot of people that they have concerns about coming downtown. I think people in the larger community want to hear that Burlington is addressing the behavior we have downtown and if they come here with their families they’re going to feel safe,” said Kelly Devine of the Burlington Business Association.

About half of the money would come from American Rescue Plan Act funds, the rest would be matched by a donation from the Pomerleau Family Foundation.

Devine says the approval of the funds and how they will be allocated will depend on the reaction from residents.

