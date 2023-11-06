Cochran hosts 49th annual Ski and Ride sale

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - This weekend marks Cochran’s 49th annual ski and ride sale - and the business said it’s their most successful year to date.

Ski boots slung over his shoulder, Zack Brown of Underhill spots a small pair of skis in his size. It’s his first time shopping for skis of his own.

“I usually get them handy downs from my brother that are used, broken up and scratched,” Brown said.

Hundreds of local skiers and snowboarders found new and used gear at Cochran’s Ski & Ride Sale this weekend.

Held at Camel’s Hump Middle School, the event raises money for Cochran’s Ski Club, a nonprofit dedicated to making skiing affordable for kids.

The 49th annual event hit an all-time record this year -- raising over $57 thousand. Ski sale cochair Maria brown credits the pandemic for the surge.

“I think that in particular, post-COVID, the desire to be outside and enjoy winter activities has gone up quite a bit,” Brown said.

Barbara Ann Cochran, former Olympic ski racer and daughter of Cochran’s Ski Area founders, has been around since the very first Ski & Ride Sale.

Decades later, she says she’s proud of how far the event has come and its impact on the ski and ride community.

“Mom and dad never wanted to turn away anybody that wanted to learn how to ski or ride,” Cochran explained. “So that tradition continues and this sale is part of that.”

Cochran’s Ski & Ride Sale celebrates its 50th anniversary next fall.

