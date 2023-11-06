DMV offices to temporarily close to upgrade online systems

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - All Vermont DMV offices will be closed to the public for a week starting Wednesday.

They say it is to introduce a new upgrade to the DMV computer system and to conduct employee training. The closures will last until the 14th.

As of yesterday, the online vehicle registration renewals and replacements are not available and will be back online on the 12th. Other online services will remain available, and you can schedule times for in-person appointments after the offices are back open.

The system upgrade is meant to improve customer service quality, replacing nearly 50-years-old systems.

