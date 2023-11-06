Flooded-out Vermont family finally able to return home after 4 months

BRIDGEWATER, Vt. (WCAX) - While recovery from the July flooding continues across our region, one flooded-out Bridgewater family is finally back home. It has been a long four months for the Mispel family, but things have finally returned to normal.

“It feels really good to be back home,” Casey Mispel said.

Casey Mispel and her daughter Faith take a well-deserved break on their new sofa. In fact, everything in their Bridgewater home is new, right down to the studs.

“It was just a lot to go through and a lot to process and understand,” Mispel said.

A backed-up culvert under Route 4 completely swamped their property back in July. They lost pretty much everything.

The $21,000 in assistance from FEMA was not enough to tear down the home, so instead, they gutted it and pieced it back together, spending an additional $30,000 out of pocket.

“Moving back in was kind of a scary thing at the same time because where it flooded and why it flooded still isn’t fixed,” Mispel said.

They made many fixes to the property themselves, to cut costs.

The Mispels are one of thousands of families across the region hit hard by the summer floods. Millions of dollars in disaster aid has been handed out.

“Trying to heal from it all now I guess,” Mispel said.

That healing is made a little easier knowing that throughout the entire ordeal, they haven’t been alone.

“At the drop of a hat you can lose everything, and thankfully we’ve had a really great community that has surrounded us and a lot of great people that have helped us,” Mispel said.

The Mispels have reached out to the state about the culvert. They are still waiting to hear back on long-term solutions.

