How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Heinz is releasing ‘Pickle Ketchup’ for all you pickle lovers

Heinz's new Pickle Ketchup hits grocery stores in early 2024.
Heinz's new Pickle Ketchup hits grocery stores in early 2024.(Kraft Heinz/Business Wire)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Heinz is rolling out a new condiment that combines two hamburger staples: pickles and ketchup.

Heinz says its Pickle Ketchup has the “tangy and savory” flavor of pickles with the “unmistakable taste” of its rich tomato ketchup.

Apparently, the appeal for pickles is at a high. Heinz says 73% of Americans enjoy the taste of pickles.

The new ketchup hits grocery stores in early 2024.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire in Essex Saturday
No reported injuries after Essex house fire
Vermont’s first accessible playground opens
Vermont’s first accessible playground opens
The Palace 9 in South Burlington is set to close.
Palace Cinema 9 in South Burlington to close
Stock photo
Sexual assault arrest in Vernon
Ceasefire rally held in Burlington Saturday
Community members gather at Battery park to call for ceasefire in Gaza

Latest News

St. Louis police said the suspects did not know how to drive the victim’s manual transmission...
Robbery plan thwarted when suspects didn’t know how to drive victim’s stick shift, police say
Mitchi Mitchi leaves behind two daughters, 15 and 19, and a husband.
Mother killed in ATV crash while delivering items at horse racing event
Airstrikes hit the Maghazi refugee camp, killing at least 40 people and wounding 34 others on...
Israeli forces cut off north Gaza as Palestinians say death toll from monthlong war passes 10,000
Vermont State Police say a "police operation" is underway in Morrisville and they're asking the...
Troopers say ‘police operation’ underway in Morrisville
Why troubled dentists are often allowed to surrender licenses to avoid severe discipline....
Troubled dentists often allowed to surrender licenses to avoid severe discipline