High school D1 state soccer championships

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - To wrap up championship weekend, Virtue Field hosted the division one high school soccer championships.

In the afternoon tilt, Colchester ended a 30-year title drought, defeating nine-seeded Essex 2-0.

In the nightcap, CVU defeated South Burlington in penalty kicks in an absolute thriller.

Check out the recaps in the video above.

