High school D1 state soccer championships
Virtue Field the site for the final championships of the weekend
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - To wrap up championship weekend, Virtue Field hosted the division one high school soccer championships.
In the afternoon tilt, Colchester ended a 30-year title drought, defeating nine-seeded Essex 2-0.
In the nightcap, CVU defeated South Burlington in penalty kicks in an absolute thriller.
Check out the recaps in the video above.
Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.