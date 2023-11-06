How to help
High school D1 state soccer championships

Virtue Field the site for the final championships of the weekend
By Michael Dugan
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - To wrap up championship weekend, Virtue Field hosted the division one high school soccer championships.

In the afternoon tilt, Colchester ended a 30-year title drought, defeating nine-seeded Essex 2-0.

In the nightcap, CVU defeated South Burlington in penalty kicks in an absolute thriller.

Check out the recaps in the video above.

