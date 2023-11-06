How to help
High school volleyball state championships

Essex girls, Burlington boys complete three-peats
Essex girls, Burlington boys complete three-peats
By Michael Dugan
Nov. 5, 2023
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Three was the magic number on Sunday.

In the high school volleyball state championships, the Essex girls swept CVU 3-0 to win their third straight title, while the Burlington boys defeated South Burlington in a five-set thriller to win their third consecutive.

Check out the recaps in the video above.

