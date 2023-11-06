How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Hootie & the Blowfish announce summer tour for 2024

Hootie & the Blowfish have announced a summer tour for 2024.
Hootie & the Blowfish have announced a summer tour for 2024.(U.S. Air Force / Mysti Cabasug | U.S. Air Force / Mysti Cabasug)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Hootie & the Blowfish will hit the road next summer for a North American tour that will hit 43 cities across the continent.

The Summer Camp with Trucks Tour kicks off in Dallas on May 30 and will run through Sept. 28 at West Palm Beach.

This will be the first full tour for the band since 2019. The Grammy award-winning band will be supported by Collective Soul and Edwin McCain.

Tickets will be available for sale starting Friday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. at the Hootie & the Blowfish website.

Subscribers to the Hootie & the Blowfish e-newsletter will get earlier access that will start Tuesday at noon local time and end Thursday at 10 p.m.

Different VIP packages will also be available for fans to purchase. More information on those can be found at VIP Nation’s website.

The full list of tour dates can be found here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance photo
Police seek public assistance in search for Rutland robbery suspect
Vermont State Police carried out a “police operation” in Morrisville on Monday.
Troopers carry out ‘police operation’ in Morrisville
Vermont State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Southern State...
Vermont State Police investigate inmate death
House fire in Essex Saturday
No reported injuries after Essex house fire
Vermont’s first accessible playground opens
Vermont’s first accessible playground opens

Latest News

What Virginia’s state elections will tell us about the 2024 presidential race
What Virginia’s state elections will tell us about the 2024 presidential race
Community members leave candles, balloons and stuffed animals for 11-year-old Dominic Davis,...
‘Will this ever stop?’: Family, community mourns 11-year-old killed after suspect fires into crowd of children
What Virginia’s state elections will tell us about the 2024 presidential race
This year, the Friends of Winooski River will have planted 5,000 trees on public and private...
More Vermont property owners planting trees for flood resiliency
During this summer's flooding, 211 struggled to keep up with calls from Vermonters. - File photo
What role should 211 hotline play during natural disasters?