Made in Vermont: Wander on Words

Wilcox describes herself as a hand-lettering artist and illustrator. Her artistic and inspirational works take many shapes, like stickers, cards, prints, even apparel.(WCAX)
By Elissa Borden
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
PITTSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Things are quiet in this part of Pittsfield. That’s how Colleen Wilcox likes it, because as loud and bold as her work is, she draws her inspiration from the serenity of nature.

“I do a lot of things with Thoreau and John Muir and the kind of nature greats,” said Wilcox. She’s made a colorful career for herself under the name “Wander on Words.”

“I try with my business to spread joy, inspire people and rekindle a love for language and nature,” she said.

Nowadays, Wilcox describes herself as a hand-lettering artist and illustrator. Her artistic and inspirational works take many shapes, like stickers, cards, prints, even apparel. But, she started out studying photography and English.

“Wanted to combine those passions and really share the words that I loved with the world in a meaningful way,” she explained.

After a move to Vermont, she found herself working in graphic design, where she built up the skills she uses today. Though before these designs come to life on a computer, they take shape with a pen and paper.

“I just was always a doodler and practice helps,” she laughed.

Her talent is evident in just looking at her work, but she wouldn’t be doing what she does without words of encouragement from her husband, after she made him what wound up being her first piece of work.

“I created a hand-lettered piece of artwork that had the shape of Vermont with a bunch of the cities in their geographical locations,” she explained.

That design still exists, constantly evolving, with more towns sneaking into the outline every now and again. But the genres, subjects, themes and words she shares with people are seemingly limitless.

Everything she makes is on Etsy. And she does shows and offers wholesale to shops, too. It’s all in an effort to share the joy she tries to convey with her work with as many people as she can.

“And words are so powerful, too. And surrounding yourself with more good words and positive words and words that really resonate with you really can improve your mood and change kind of the way you think about things,” she said.

