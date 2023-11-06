How to help
Ohavi Zedek hosts second annual Northern Nosh food festival

By Jessica Tara
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s the second annual Northern Nosh -- a Jewish food festival at the Ohavi Zedek Synagogue. Numerous Jewish organizations made food to sell - like matzo ball soup.

“it is a festival of filling your belly,” Youth Education Director Ohavi Zedek synagogue Naomi Barell said.

It’s Melanie Needle’s first time going to this event -- and the Burlington resident says it exceeded her expectations.

“It’s nice to see everybody from the southern congregations to the northern congregations,” Needle said.

She says she likes to see people from all different synagogues uniting as one.

“My favorite part of this event is really seeing all the synagogues getting together. It’s nice to see all of the synagogues here in one room with all my friends from all the synagogues,” Needle said.

Barell says this event is a great social gathering, and she acknowledges how it’s been hard with the recent conflicts in Israel.

“It’s just a great way to bring us all together in a way that feels good because food nourishes the soul and it’s been a difficult time,” Barell said.

Not only was there food but there was also live music as well as arts and crafts. Attendee Ducky Donath says she can feel the excitement as she walked through the room.

“Crowds like this are absolutely amazing. It’s exciting, it really is and I’m seeing people that I haven’t seen in years,” Donath said.

Organizers say they are excited to continue this tradition and do it again next year.

