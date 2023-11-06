Pilot program aims to help Vermonters on Medicaid with chronic pain

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Department of Vermont Health Access and the UVM Medical Center announced Monday that Vermont Medicaid is entering a pilot program to help its members suffering from chronic pain.

Up to 100 Medicaid members suffering from chronic pain will be able to participate in the pilot program.

The program with Partners Aligned in Transformative Healing, also known as PATH, is a 16-week outpatient program. It approaches chronic pain from a “whole person” perspective, melding conventional medical treatment with complementary therapies.

PATH participants must meet certain eligibility criteria and must be referred to the program by a physician.

Each cohort is limited to 10-12 people and group work is a core component of the approach.

