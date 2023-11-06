Police searching for missing North Country man

OWLS HEAD, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police in the North Country are searching for a missing man.

New York State Police say Brent Beach, 59, of Malone, was last seen on Sept. 17. Franklin County Adult Services asked the police to do a welfare check on Beach on Oct. 24, and authorities have been searching for him since.

Beach is known to operate a red, Arctic Cat ATV. He’s 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Anyone with information on Beach is asked to call New York State Police at 518-563-3761.

